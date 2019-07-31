Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Church
George R. Randazzo Obituary
George R. Randazzo, United States Veteran of the Vietnam War 1st Calvary and Founder of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, with over 270 inductees over the last 42 years. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Collins); devoted father of Anthony (Vivian) and Marc (Yesenia) Randazzo; dear brother of Rosemary Favia; loving papa of Phillip, Linda Marie, Marc Anthony, Ashleigh, Angelina, Ava Bella, Sebastian, Valentina and Vittoria. Funeral Friday, family and friends are invited to gather at 9:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
