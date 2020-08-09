1/1
George R. Sammartino
George R. Sammartino, age 80. Beloved husband of Catherine L. (nee Krueger) and loving father of Amy (Alex) Golden and Richard (Megan). Devoted son of the late Salvatore and Margaret. Cherished grandfather of Zade. Dear brother of Sam (Maria), the late Thomas and Sharon (Nate). Brother-in-law of William (Peg) Krueger and Mara Krueger. Fond uncle of many. Retired Sgt. Major, US Army and Army National Guard, 20 + years. Visitation Tuesday, August 11 from 4-8 p.m. at River Woods Funeral Chapels 205 S. River Rd, Des Plaines. Interment will be private at Abe Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to woundedwarriorsproject.org. Info 847-635-5900 or riverwoodsfc.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
Funeral services provided by
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 8, 2020
George was always ready with a warm smile, a good joke, and a hearty laugh. He had a gift for storytelling, drawing from his own experiences and his vast knowledge of history. He was a prolific gardener and over the years he transformed their big backyard into a small farm. We enjoyed many a harvest from his hard work. From the time they were little guys, our kids loved hanging around Uncle George at family events. As they grew up, we were living out of town and not able to see him as much. That made the times we did have together even more special.
We made a few trips to Hawaii with George and Cece, and will forever cherish the memories of those adventures.
We were so blessed to have such a good man in our family. Love you, George, and thanks for the memories!


Bill & Peg Krueger
Family
