George was always ready with a warm smile, a good joke, and a hearty laugh. He had a gift for storytelling, drawing from his own experiences and his vast knowledge of history. He was a prolific gardener and over the years he transformed their big backyard into a small farm. We enjoyed many a harvest from his hard work. From the time they were little guys, our kids loved hanging around Uncle George at family events. As they grew up, we were living out of town and not able to see him as much. That made the times we did have together even more special.

We made a few trips to Hawaii with George and Cece, and will forever cherish the memories of those adventures.

We were so blessed to have such a good man in our family. Love you, George, and thanks for the memories!







Bill & Peg Krueger

