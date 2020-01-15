|
George R. Tobias, 79, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, IN. George was born May 25, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late George Tobias and Goldie (Carlson) Wilson. George retired from R. H. Sheppard as an account manager. Surviving is his daughter, Tammy (Michael) Rohde of Norridge; grandchildren, James Christopher Rohde and Alexis Lynn Rohde; and sister, Shirley Melander of Chicago. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Noreen Tobias and brother, James Tobias. D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne, IN 46805 handled arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020