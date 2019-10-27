|
|
George Raptis, 96, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Helen, nee Katsaros for 65 years. Loving father of Mary (Louis Garcia) Raptis-Garcia and Pete Raptis. Dear Pappou of Dionaura (Bill) Tziavaras and Andre (Sandra) Garcia, D.M.D.. Adored great grandfather of Katerina and Iris Marie. Loving brother of Evmorfia Delatola. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. George was the head Chef at Greek Islands Restaurant, and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 30, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W Winona, Chicago, IL 60625, until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit George's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019