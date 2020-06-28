George Reed Retired ComEd, Army Veteran
We say goodbye to George who passed at home on Father's Day (6/21/20). Preceded in death by son David. Survived by loving wife Judy, daughter Laura, son Brad (Katie) & five beautiful grandchildren Blair, Kylie, Jake, Mabel & Lukas. To our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend to many, we honor and love you. We celebrate your 83 years of life built in support of your beautiful family, years of hard work and genuine love for all your friends. In accordance with his wishes, George will be cremated and laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life TBA at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
