Beloved husband of April Schuster, nee Cooper; loving father of Michael Schuster, Tom (Laura) Schuster, Stacy Schuster, Steven (Stacie) Schuster; cherished grandfather of Jessica Schuster, Mike (Nikki) Schuster and Ashley Schuster; great grandfather of Jax and Brek.Visitation Thursday from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 West Hassell Rd., (Northeast corner of Barrington Rd.), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. Family and Friends will meet Friday for a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral service 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 647 Dundee Avenue, Barrington, Illinois.For further information please contact Morizzo Funeral Home at 847.752.6444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019