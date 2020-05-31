George Robert Sosnowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Robert Sosnowski, 72. Beloved husband of Deanna nee Taxman. Loving brother of John Jr. (Alyce) Sosnowski. Cherished uncle of Molly and Marcum. Dear stepfather of Margo Seltzer and Elisa (Steven Johnston) Seltzer, and Papa George to Sam and Kylah. Deanna was the love of his life, and his devotion to her was endless. They had many adventures spanning almost 40 years, including hiking many national parks, visiting cousins Pat and Colleen Hubona in Durango, Colorado and wintering in Puerto Vallarta and Bucerias, Mexico where they had many friends. He cherished Friday night dinners with dear friends Boris and Mel and the entire Furman family. His past adventures included cave exploring with Pat and John. He loved to cook for people and was the life of every party. His top-notch chef skills spanned from gourmet to grilling and baking. George graduated with a masters from Northern Illinois University and was ABD for his doctorate. He had a successful career in advertising and post-production and his creative talents and keen aesthetic eye were evident in everything from decorating their former and current home, to the flowers he grew. He even hybridized his own variety of pink hibiscus. His photography was exceptional, and he never tired of capturing the ever-changing sunrises and lake views from their balcony and sharing with family and friends. He appreciated the many wonders and beauty of life, from the immensity of the lake and the sky, to the life cycle of the monarchs he raised from eggs to flight. He will be sorely missed by family and friends, to whom he was always willing to lend a helping hand. All services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics Illinois, 605 W. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761, www.soill.org in honor of his niece Molly Sosnowski. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved