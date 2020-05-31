George Robert Sosnowski, 72. Beloved husband of Deanna nee Taxman. Loving brother of John Jr. (Alyce) Sosnowski. Cherished uncle of Molly and Marcum. Dear stepfather of Margo Seltzer and Elisa (Steven Johnston) Seltzer, and Papa George to Sam and Kylah. Deanna was the love of his life, and his devotion to her was endless. They had many adventures spanning almost 40 years, including hiking many national parks, visiting cousins Pat and Colleen Hubona in Durango, Colorado and wintering in Puerto Vallarta and Bucerias, Mexico where they had many friends. He cherished Friday night dinners with dear friends Boris and Mel and the entire Furman family. His past adventures included cave exploring with Pat and John. He loved to cook for people and was the life of every party. His top-notch chef skills spanned from gourmet to grilling and baking. George graduated with a masters from Northern Illinois University and was ABD for his doctorate. He had a successful career in advertising and post-production and his creative talents and keen aesthetic eye were evident in everything from decorating their former and current home, to the flowers he grew. He even hybridized his own variety of pink hibiscus. His photography was exceptional, and he never tired of capturing the ever-changing sunrises and lake views from their balcony and sharing with family and friends. He appreciated the many wonders and beauty of life, from the immensity of the lake and the sky, to the life cycle of the monarchs he raised from eggs to flight. He will be sorely missed by family and friends, to whom he was always willing to lend a helping hand. All services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics Illinois, 605 W. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761, www.soill.org in honor of his niece Molly Sosnowski. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.