|
|
George Ross Forbes, 93, a 53 year resident of Hinsdale, passed away on August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary S. Mortimer, he was preceded in death by Shirley (nee Lundberg), his wife of 61 years. Loving father of Ann (Don) VanAltena, G. Ross (Leslie), D. Todd (Carol), Peter (Claudia), stepfather of Bill Mortimer, Bob (Marion), and Peter (Christine). Proud grandfather of 11, step-grandfather of 9, and great-grandfather of 16, step-great grandfather of 2. George grew up in Rockford, IL, attended Boarding school at The Hill School. Upon graduating, he attended Wesleyan University where he received 11 athletic letters. He earned an MBA from Harvard. George served as a Cadet in the Army Air Corps. George's career began in his hometown of Rockford, at the Gunite Foundry. After several years in manufacturing at the Foundry, he accepted a position with Andrew Corporation, moving his family to Hinsdale. He retired as an Executive VP of Andrew Corporation. George made a point of getting to know the employees, and could often be seen walking the floors of the manufacturing facility engaging in conversation with them. A love for the outdoors, especially the Florida Keys and the mountains of Colorado George enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. A member of the Hinsdale Golf Club, he served a term as President. He was Hinsdale's Golf Champion several times. His passion for golf continued, scoring below his age until his passing. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 AM at the Hinsdale Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Evans Scholarship Fund, 1 Briar Rd, Golf, IL 60029-0301, or www.wgaesf.org, or Freedom Golf Association, 504 Burr Ridge Club Dr., Burr Ridge, IL 60527, or [email protected] Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019