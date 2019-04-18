Home

George Rounsaville Obituary
George D. Rounsaville, 85, passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 16, 1933, to George and Myrtle Rounsaville. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (nee Weldon); loving father to Ross; loving brother in-law to Linda (Engert) Bender; and many other extended family and friends. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on April 24, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorials may be directed to the in Georges honor, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200 Chicago, Illinois 60606 or 312-346-4675. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019
