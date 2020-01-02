|
George S. Augustin, age 70, at rest December 24, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Lillian 'Dolly" (nee Motel), and the late Marilyn Novotny; Loving father of George (Raquel), Karrie Warren, and Lynnette; Proud papa of Jack and Jessica (Warren), George, Joshua, and Cora; Dear brother of Gail (late Ben) Ryba, June (LeRoy) Summerhill, Jeannie (late John) Jones, Carol (Bill) Matusinec and Cathy (Daryl) Errichiello; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud 52 year employee of Pepsi Cola; He said if anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say that he did the best that he could; Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m; Funeral Monday, January 6, 2020 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave. Oak Lawn. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077 or the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601; For funeral info www.curleyfuneralhome.com, or 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020