Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
George S. Ciran III Obituary
George S. Ciran III., age 42. Beloved father of Landen, Shire, Drake and Berkley. Husband of Angela. Cherished son of Sharon and Lance Rudy and George Jr. (Cynthia). Loving brother of Shauna Carava, Alexandria Rudy, Bethany (Steven) Smith. Husband of Angela. Memorial service Saturday at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue 1PM-4PM with a prayer service at 3:30PM. Future inurnment private. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
