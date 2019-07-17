George S. Pylawka passed away surrounded by his family on July 15, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Cholm, Ukraine on October 18, 1940 and his family immigrated to the United States during World War II. He was a long-time Chicago resident and was currently a resident of Harvard, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents Olga and Theodore Pylawka. He is survived by his wife Maria (Kozak) Pylawka; children Tamara, Natalia, Yuriy (Zhaleh), and Serhiy (Nicole); and grandchildren Theodore and Vera. George served in the United States Army 1st Air Cavalry Division in the Vietnam War where he started his flying career as a pilot on a bird dog and ended as a helicopter pilot. After his discharge from the military in 1969 he continued his aviation career at United Airlines as a DC6 pilot. He served with United for 32 years achieving the highest rank of Captain on a B747 until his retirement in 2000. George enjoyed photography, golf, gardening, and woodworking as hobbies. He also loved to travel and his favorite destination was Hawaii as well as the National Parks. George will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation Sunday, July 21st, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL. Funeral Service Monday, July 22nd, 10 AM, at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's remembrance to ( ) or Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org). Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019