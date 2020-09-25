George S. Trakas, 87, of Mt. Prospect, IL Born July 18, 1933 to Sarantos and Panagiota Trakas in Greece, passed away September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia, nee Zervas. Loving father of Sam (Renee) Trakas and Patty (Amedeo) DeRango. Cherished papou of Georgia, Nicole and George Trakas and Samantha and Michael DeRango. Dear brother of the late Panagiotis (Alkisti), the late Sam (Voula) and the late Paraskeva Trakas. George was a master carpenter which started in his youth and up until time death enjoyed wood working. George and Georgia spent their winters in Arizona enjoying the warm weather, pool and great friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask a gift to be made in George's name to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, Scottsdale Campus, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester MN 55905. Due to the current pandemic, the funeral home will be limited to 50 guests at a time. Visitation Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Homes, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Monday, September 28, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.