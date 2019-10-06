Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Scholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Scholz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Scholz Obituary
George Scholz, 68, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Carl Sandburg HS, Lawrence University, Southern Illinois University and served his country as a Peace Corps Volunteer and a U.S. State Department Officer. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Alice, and is survived by his wife Celeste, daughters Kristina (J.R. Dodge) and Liz (Mike Mommsen), and his sisters Georgianne and April (Christine DeCosmo).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.