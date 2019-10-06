|
George Scholz, 68, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Carl Sandburg HS, Lawrence University, Southern Illinois University and served his country as a Peace Corps Volunteer and a U.S. State Department Officer. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Alice, and is survived by his wife Celeste, daughters Kristina (J.R. Dodge) and Liz (Mike Mommsen), and his sisters Georgianne and April (Christine DeCosmo).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019