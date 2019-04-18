George R. Schumann, 86, a longtime resident of Oak Park, Illinois, passed peacefully surrounded by family April 10, 2019 in his home in Douglas, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Dawn (Goshorn). George was born December 28, 1932 in Oak Park, son of the late Charles and Mary (Lynch) Schumann. He was preceded in death by his brothers William and Charles, and by his sister, Mary (Carraher). George also is survived by his sister, Carol (Gassman), by his six sons: Ralph (Ana), Steve (Sara), Bryan (Noel), Wayne (Kathy), Barry (Kathryn) and Paul (Kathleen), three step-children: Steven (Mary) Goshorn, Laurie Goshorn, and Peter (Stephanie) Goshorn, seventeen grandchildren: Michael (Emily) Schumann, Julia (David) Stickel, Andrea, Tara, and Kendra Schumann, Sean and Skyler Schumann, David and Liz Schumann, Ethan and Devon Schumann, Caroline and Nathaniel Schumann, Logan and Keaton Goshorn, Greta and Seth Goshorn, and three great-grandchildren: Nora and Evan Schumann, and Lucia Stickel.George grew up in Oak Park, and attended Fenwick High School where he played on the 1949 Fenwick High School Catholic League Championship winning football team. After high school, he attended Cheshire Academy, where he won the Sheridan Award for Scholar, Athlete, and Gentleman. He then attended Yale University on a full scholarship, graduating with honors in 1955. While in college, he studied with nationally recognized Architectural Historian Vincent Scully, played football, and married Martha Schindler in 1953. After college, George returned to Oak Park. He worked for Sears Roebuck & Company for thirty-three years as a buyer, mainly in the furniture department. He enjoyed many sports, but particularly handball and racquetball. George loved making "kill" shots which were virtually impossible to return, to the extreme embarrassment of whichever of his young, presumably somewhat athletic, sons he had been able to coax onto the court.George had a life-long love of all things architectural. His studies with Vincent Scully at Yale sparked a keen interest in the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. He served on the board of Unity Temple, and then became involved with the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio in Oak Park as an interpreter and developer of the now famous Frank Lloyd Wright Plus Housewalk. He also was active in the creation of the Chicago School of Architecture Foundation, and was a founding docent in the Glessner House, serving there for over twenty years.After retiring, "Papa George" relocated to his lake home in Douglas, Michigan, with his wife, Dawn, and became actively involved in the Saugatuck Douglas Historical Society and other community activities. He and Dawn enjoyed many years together biking, traveling, and celebrating family and special occasions. George and Dawn were snow birds - living in Douglas, Michigan during the summer and Sanibel, Florida, during the winter.A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Road, Fennville, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance are encouraged, P. O. Box 1013, Saugatuck, MI 49453. For more information, 248-302-0798, or saugatuckdunescoastalalliance.com. The family is being served by Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland, MI. www.lakeshorememorial.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary