George J. Cardone, age 89, beloved husband of Doris nee Grimmel; loving father of Barry (Kari), and the late Julie; cherished grandfather of Dana (Corey) Bass, and Nick (Melissa) Cardone; great grandfather of Cadin, Jayden, and Kieria; Visitation at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. MIlwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service 11:30 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass 12 Noon. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019