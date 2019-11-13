Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Brebeuf Church
George T. Cardone Obituary
George J. Cardone, age 89, beloved husband of Doris nee Grimmel; loving father of Barry (Kari), and the late Julie; cherished grandfather of Dana (Corey) Bass, and Nick (Melissa) Cardone; great grandfather of Cadin, Jayden, and Kieria; Visitation at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. MIlwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service 11:30 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass 12 Noon. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
