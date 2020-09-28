1/1
George Tamminga
George Tamminga, age 91, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Henrietta Tamminga; loving father of Cindy Tamminga, Kristy (Dan) Bootsma, and Scott (Denise) Tamminga; devoted grandfather of Joshua (Charis), Joseph (Alyssa) and Matthew Bootsma, Nathaniel, Kathryn, and Micah Tamminga; fond brother of the late William (the late Hazel) Tamminga, the late Jessie (the late Gerrit) De Boer, the late Albert (Dorothy) Tamminga, the late James (the late Lyda) Tamminga, the late Wilma (the late Gerry) Van Leeuwen, the late Luke (Eleanor) Tamminga, Millie (the late William) Dekker, and Joe Tamminga; uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was devoted to Christian education, in which he served for 35 years. The majority of his time was spent as principal at Timothy Christian Elementary School from 1970-1994. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He remained in the Naval Reserves, serving his country a total of 35 years. Visitation Tuesday 3PM-9PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Lombard Christian Reformed Church, 2020 S Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools or Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Register to attend by visiting www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
