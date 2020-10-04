1/2
George Van Dahm
1943 - 2020
George Van Dahm, age 77, born July 27, 1943, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020. He died peacefully at his home with his family at his side. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Bronze Star and Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved husband for 55 years to Mary B. Van Dahm, nee Kortenhoeven. Loving father of Joel (Kelly) Van Dahm, Jill (the late Bruce) Sperling and Jon Van Dahm. Cherished grandfather of Caden, Bree and Nathaniel Van Dahm; and Joshua Sperling. Devoted son of the late Jay, Sr. "Bud" and Betty Van Dahm and step-son of the late Evelyn Van Dahm. Dear brother of Joan (Dale) Essenburg and the late Jay Van Dahm, Jr. Fond brother-in-law of Phyllis (Vincent) Divenere, Virginia (Denver) Johnson, Darlene (Robert) Meyering, and Verna (Jay) DeBoer. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear cousin and friend of many. George was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was co-owner of Van Dahm Lincoln Mercury in Oak Lawn, IL. Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Calvary Church, 16100 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60467 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Service to celebrate George's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Private Burial at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Church or Camp Manitoqua, 8122 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Calvary Church
OCT
6
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Calvary Church
