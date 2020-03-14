|
George Van Rensselear Goddard was born in Philadelphia in 1936 and passed peacefully on March 11, 2020, in Cary, North Carolina. After graduating from Wildwood Catholic High School (NJ) he joined the US Navy and began his lifelong Engineering journey. He earned a BA and MBA along the way, ending with his retirement from GTE after 30 years. Working for GTE allowed him to travel and experience many parts of the world and the United States. In his retirement, never one to sit idle, he enjoyed driving a school bus for almost 20 years. He loved the opportunity to mentor and encourage the children he drove to school. He was a loving son to his late parents George VR, and Marie A Goddard. He was preceded in death by sisters, Berenice Goddard and Marie Quigley, and is survived by his brother James Goddard. George is survived by his wife Maria, her daughter Bernadette, and her two grandchildren, Harriet Goddard mother of his surviving children, Mark, Michele (Scott Suchan), Paul, Kelly (Ken Umino), Andrew (Jackie), Gregory (Amy), Phillip, and Matthew (Gina), twenty-four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made to the Duke Cancer Center in Durham, North Carolina.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020