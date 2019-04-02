|
George W. Yandel, Jr. Loving husband of the late Clare (nee Nugent); Dearest father of Edward, Mary Jo, John (Pattie), Therese (Larry) Zaker, and Rosemary (John) Shea; Cherished grandpa of Matthew, Brendan, Emma Rose and Liam; Proudest brother of Jean (the late Kenneth) Korn, the late Jack, Lawrence (Teresa), Gerald (Linda), Maribeth (Richard) Murphy, Lois Satterthwaite, Robert (Maureen), Thomas (Kathy) and Bernard (Carol); Fond brother-in-law to the late Audrie (the late Robert) Leen, Rosellen (the late William) Weick, Ethel (the late James) Monson and the late Colette Nugent; Fond uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111TH Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Michael's Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park; Mass 10:45 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019