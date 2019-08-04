|
George William "Bill" Groble, 83, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Marilyn Zeilbeck Groble entered into eternal rest Friday, August 2, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 in Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt Pleasant, SC at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of their daughter, Beth. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Bill was born January 31, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Raymond Hugo Groble and the late Helen Anthony Dunn Groble. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Groble of Mt. Pleasant, SC; children, Donald Groble of Illinois, Beth Booth of Sullivan's Island, SC, Mary Boehland (Birney) of Florida, Bill Groble (Chris) of New Jersey, Carrie Richter (Kirk) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Therese Monaghan and Marion Madden, both of Illinois. of Mount Pleasant, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Julie Ann Groble and nine siblings.
If you were lucky enough to know "Billy" as his sisters and oldest pals knew him, then you knew he was the most fun, funny, loving, warm and generous father, brother and friend. Walking the streets of downtown Chicago with him was like being in a small town, everyone wanted to stop him and catch some of his positive energy. The stuff of legend, such a good high school football player at St. Ignatius, that his Coach asked him where he wanted to play College ball in 1953, he said "Notre Dame", and one telephone call to legendary Coach Frank Leahy later, he had a scholarship, and ended up blocking for Heisman Trophy winners. Not enough space to list all of his accomplishments in life, but he had a lifetime of fun with his teammates and friends and was active in works of charity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Standing Tall Charitable Foundation, 1100 N. River Road - The Villa, Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019