Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
George Yablonsky, age 69, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Gober; dear father of Daniel, David (Milena), and Stephanie (Devin) Drowley; loving grandfather of Declan Drowley and Adam Yablonsky; fond brother of Inga (Frank) Wilson. Memorial Gathering, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 3:30 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL, 60093 or The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
