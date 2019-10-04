|
George Zaher, age 97, US Army Veteran of WWII, at rest September 30, 2019; Beloved husband of Suzanne; Cherished father of Charles (Valerie), Maryann (James) Jackson, Thomas (Jennifer), James (Kimberly), June (Dana) Taylor, Karen (Thomas) Forde, Joseph (Amy), and Eileen (Charles) Petropulos; Devoted grandpa of 12 and Angel Bethany and great-grandpa of 2; Dear brother of the late Goldie Snoble, the late Stephen (Shirley, and the late Helen), and the late Charles; Fond uncle to many; Member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 32, the United Steelworkers Union, VFW Post 177, and member of the Civilian Conservation Corps NACCA Alumni Chapter 77; Visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, October 7, 2019 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford Ave, Chicago Ridge Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019