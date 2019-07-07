|
George Zola age 81. Beloved Husband of the late Rita nee Mazurkiewicz. Loving father of Alan. Fond brother of the late Richard (the late Therese) and Pauline (the late Harold) Kramer. Many nieces,nephews,relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Saturday July 13th 10:00 A.M. from Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream,IL to St. Luke Catholic Church 401 Cochise Ct. Carol Stream, IL for Mass at 10:30 A.M. Visitation Friday July 12th 3-9 P.M. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Wheaton, IL 630-510-0044.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019