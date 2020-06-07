Georgene C. McCarthy
Georgene C. McCarthy, age 95; beloved wife of the late James P. "Red" McCarthy; loving mother of Colleen McCarthy, Michael (Alex Jordan) McCarthy, George (Julie) McCarthy, Terry (Sue) McCarthy, Kelly (MaryAnn) McCarthy, Tom (Robin) McCarthy, Patrick (Barbara) McCarthy and the late James P. (Rosemary) McCarthy Jr.; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Will) Kalmbach, Shauna (Chad) Gardner, Caitlin, Kevin, James, Samantha (Brian) Tagg, Kelen (Jordyn), Riley, Mallory, Hannah, Tucker, Morgan, Patrick, Hugh, and the late Ryann McCarthy; cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte and Jack. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will be held at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, followed by a private family Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Georgene's memory can be made to the, Northwestern Memorial Medicine Foundation, giving.nm.org/georgenemccarthy are appreciated. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
