nee Tarnowski, age 85, born and raised in Chicago, passed away February 18, 2019. Wife of late husband, Stephen Montesi DiNanno, married 64 years. Survived by children Michelle Henry (John); Mary Anne Bourke (Kevin); Michael (Barbara); Daniel (Leona); sister Joan Moeller; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late George and Helen Tarnowski, nee Daszkowski. Georgene was born July 16, 1933. Visitation Friday, February 22 from 3 to 8 pm at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home 7751 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago; Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 23 at St Norbert's Catholic Church 1809 Walters Ave in Northbrook for 10 am funeral mass. Int. All Saints. For information 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019