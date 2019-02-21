Home

Georgene Helen DiNanno

Georgene Helen DiNanno Obituary
nee Tarnowski, age 85, born and raised in Chicago, passed away February 18, 2019. Wife of late husband, Stephen Montesi DiNanno, married 64 years. Survived by children Michelle Henry (John); Mary Anne Bourke (Kevin); Michael (Barbara); Daniel (Leona); sister Joan Moeller; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late George and Helen Tarnowski, nee Daszkowski. Georgene was born July 16, 1933. Visitation Friday, February 22 from 3 to 8 pm at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home 7751 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago; Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 23 at St Norbert's Catholic Church 1809 Walters Ave in Northbrook for 10 am funeral mass. Int. All Saints. For information 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
