Georgene M. Kurgan, nee Moritz, age 86, of Mt. Prospect passed away February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of George (Cathleen), Robert, Kristen (Joe) Scardina, and Cheryl (Phil) Durante; beloved grandmother of Dominic, Rob, and Marisa; cherished daughter of the late George and Adele Moritz; sister of the late Dolores Moritz. Georgene enjoyed reminiscing about the old neighborhood and sharing countless stories of her family and friends. After 41 years, she is reunited with her husband. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Friday 9 am until time of Funeral Mass 10 am at St. Raymond Church, corner of Elmhurst Rd. (Rte. 83) and Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020