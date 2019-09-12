|
Georgette M. Fourmaux nee Venetos, age 94 of Evanston, IL. World War II French Resistance fighter. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Roger H. Fourmaux. Loving mother of Serge (Donna) Fourmaux. Dear sister-in-law of Raymond (late Lucette) Fourmaux, Rolande Aurel and the late Rene (Andree) Fourmaux. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cousin and friend of many.
Cremation Private. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019