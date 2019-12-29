Home

Georgette Rohde Obituary
Georgette Rohde (nee Clark), 78. Beloved wife of Edwin; loving mother of Shannon (Kerry O'Boyle) Rohde, and Parker Rohde; proud grandmother of Mason, and Clark Rohde O'Boyle. 1st Exec Director of Near North Montessori; Retired teacher from Mather H.S.; Admin Asst to Dean of DePaul School of Music; Long time member of Moody Church. Memorial services to be held after the Holidays. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
