Georgia Ann Laurino of Palos Hills, IL, 79, joined her treasured Savior Jesus Christ on 03/19/2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Laurino; most adored and devoted mother of Valerie Kelly-Harrington (the late John Harrington); loving step mother of Deborah Laurino; proud Aunt of Susan Ruth (Michael), Julie Libs (John), Gregory Pavek, Tammy Mushinski (Chris) and Denise Kadlec (Scott); precious great Aunt of Marissa Mushinski and Dylan Kadlec; cherished cousin of Deborah Kasprzyk (Marty) and dear best friend of Rita Londowski (Frank) and adored by so many. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019