|
|
Georgia Apostol (nee Demitropoulos) of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8th. She was the beloved and devoted wife to the late Peter, beloved daughter to the late Vasilios and Vasiliki Demitropoulos, loving mother of Evangelene Poulos, Betty (James) Gochis, Public Adminstrator for Cook County/Attorney Louis (Alexandra) Apostol and William (Jeanne) Apostol, loving and adored grandmother of Georgette (Marcus) Carbajal, Dorette (Jeff) Walker, Terry Poulos, Peter (Lynn) Gochis, Alyssa (Stephen) Sinclair, the late Jorgiana A. Apostol, Peter (Elaine) Apostol and Alexander Apostol. Loving great-grandmother to Alex, Andrew, Morgan, Richard, Steven, Collin, Sophia, James, Jordyn, Evangelene and Alexandra with many and loving nieces and nephews. Loving sister to the late Christine (the late Peter) Andrews, the late George (the late Nikki), the late Tom (the late Dena), and the late John (Effie) Demitropoulos. In lieu of flowers family requests memorials to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director, LTD. Info. 847-581-0536 or www,colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019