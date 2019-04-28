|
Georgia Besbekos (nee Margas) age 91; Beloved wife of the late Andrew Besbekos; Loving mother of the late Angelo (Linda), Mark (Phyllis) and Anthony (Laura); Proud Yia Yia of Alexia, Andrew (Kerry), Deanna, Andrew, Rebecca and Georgiana; Great Yia Yia of Donald, Elliana, Monica Jayne "MJ", Angelo and Georgia "GiGi"; Dear sister of Adriane (the late Paul) Adams, the late John and the late James; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many; Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Long-time member of St. Nicholas Philoptochos and Ladies Auxiliary. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. Funeral info 708-425-3700 or www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019