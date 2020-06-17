Georgia E. Buccio (nee Tibbetts), age 85, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2004, formerly of Joliet, Lockport and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born on February 15, 1935 in Joliet, IL.
www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.