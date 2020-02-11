Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
More Obituaries for Georgia Kokinis
Georgia Kokinis

Georgia Kokinis Obituary
Georgia Kokinis, nee Powers, age 96, fell asleep in the Lord February 5. Beloved wife of the late Louis G. Kokinis for 69 years. Loving mother of Diane (Kent) Strauss and Bettina (Samir) Hanna. Dear sister to Bessie and departed siblings. Grandmother (Yiayia) to Ashley (Jonathan) Edwards, Emily (Kyle) Rhodes, Lucas, Marcus, Louisa and Solomon. Great Grandmother to Cora, Blake and Harrison. Loving aunt and friend to many. Georgia held faith, family and her beloved Cubs close, and always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met. Visitation Friday 9:30, followed by funeral 10:30 at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview. Internment at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
