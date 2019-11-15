|
Georgia Korbakes nee Kotsiviras, 89, of Blue Island, co-owner of Korbakes Liquors, cherished daughter of the late Demetrios Kotsiviras and Vasiliki nee Perlegous, beloved wife of the late Peter G., loving mother of George P. (Katherine), James P., Chris P. (Alexandra) and Steve P. (Diane), proud grandmother of Peter G., Telemahos "Telly" G., Peter C., Stephanie R., Johnny C. Peter S. and John S., devoted sister of Kostula (late Hilias) Katsivalis, late Panayiota (late Petros) Nastopoulos, Prokopios (late Vasiliki) Kotsiviras, Gregory (late Irene) Kotsiviras, Panagiotis (Soula) Kotsiviras and Niki (late Christ) Kemperas, dear sister in law of the late Mae (late Nick) Davlantis, the late Alice (late George) Conkis, the late Chris (late Helen), the late Marie (late Joe) Jordon, late Pearle (late Jim) Lamorte and the late Patricia (late Charles F.) Synakiewicz, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm , Trisagion Service to be held at 6:30 pm. Family will gather for last respects Monday at 10:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Spyridon Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights for funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Memorial donations to St. Spyridon Iconography Fund greatly appreciated. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019