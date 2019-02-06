|
|
Georgia Kornay, age 93, nee Ivsic, of Chicago passed away peacefully February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor; Devoted friend of Debbie Rustum and family. Family and Friends to gather Thursday, February 7, 2019 for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Montrose Cemetery 5400 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60630. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. For more information please call 773-545-3800 or visit Georgia's memorial at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019