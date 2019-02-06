Home

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Montrose Cemetery
5400 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Georgia Kornay

Georgia Kornay Obituary
Georgia Kornay, age 93, nee Ivsic, of Chicago passed away peacefully February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor; Devoted friend of Debbie Rustum and family. Family and Friends to gather Thursday, February 7, 2019 for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Montrose Cemetery 5400 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60630. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. For more information please call 773-545-3800 or visit Georgia's memorial at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
