Georgia Kouimelis (nee kouzios); beloved wife of the late Kosta; devoted mother of Eleousa and Michael. Cherished daughter of the late Peter and Bessie Kouzios. Dearest sister of the late Penelope and Chris Lageotakes, the late Demetrios and Margaret Kouzios. Loving godmother, aunt and friend to many. She was a life member of Homer 98 and 50 year member of the Choir Federation. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10AM at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at church from 9:30AM until the time of service. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020