Georgia Lee Hendle September 6, 1944 - August 19, 2019. Georgia passed away surrounded by her family on Monday August 19, 2019. Georgia was preceded in death by her loving husband James Hendle. She was the loving mother of Lane (Joann) and Darren (Andra), cherished Mema of Kyle, Kaileen, Shaun and Derek, dearest sister of the late James, Patricia, Suellen and Thomas, darling daughter of the late Silvio and Leona Di Michele, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews,, devoted friend to many. Funeral service Saturday 10 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St.. Interment Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019