Georgia Lee Solovy
Georgia Lee Solovy nee Pomerance, 91. Loving wife of the late Carl G. Solovy. Cherished mother of Dean (the late Debbie) Solovy, Beth (Larry) Markin, Karen (Joe) Greenberg, and Cindy Solovy. Adored grandmother of Ashley, Alyssa (Tom), Kyle, Robert (Yarden), Eric and Tracy and great-grandmother of Braxton and Kenzie. Dear sister of Sherwin (the late Leslie) Pomerance. The family would like to thank Manny for his friendship and loving care. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Anixter Center, 6610 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626 and the Rush University Medical Center Liver Transplant Research Fund, 1201 West Harrison Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
December 5, 2020
Hi Guys, I'm so very sorry for your loss. It's a big one. Of course I have decades of memories of Carl and Georgia, from those picnics, poker games, and couples club parties of our youth, to more recently, when our folks lived within walking distance on Patriot. It comforts me to know they all had each other through the years; I hope it comforts you as well. You are in my heart.
Andrea Horwich Allen
Friend
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
