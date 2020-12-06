Hi Guys, I’m so very sorry for your loss. It’s one of the worst. Of course I have many memories of both Carl and Georgia, from those picnics, poker games, and couples club parties of our youth, to more recent history when our folks lived within walking distance on Patriot. It brings me some comfort that they all had each other; I hope it does for you as well. You are all in my heart. Love, Andie Horwich Allen

Andie Allen

Friend