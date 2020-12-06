Georgia Lee Solovy nee Pomerance, 91. Loving wife of the late Carl G. Solovy. Cherished mother of Dean (the late Debbie) Solovy, Beth (Larry) Markin, Karen (Joe) Greenberg, and Cindy Solovy. Adored grandmother of Ashley, Alyssa (Tom), Kyle, Robert (Yarden), Eric and Tracy and great-grandmother of Braxton and Kenzie. Dear sister of Sherwin (the late Leslie) Pomerance. The family would like to thank Manny for his friendship and loving care. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Anixter Center, 6610 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626 and the Rush University Medical Center Liver Transplant Research Fund, 1201 West Harrison Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com