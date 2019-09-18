|
Georgia Livas, nee Papastathis, age 97, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas S. and loving mother of William (Carol) and Stephan (Lynn) Livas. Devoted daughter of the late William & Mary, nee Photopoulos; proud grandmother of Peter (Tami), Michelle (Josh) Sieb, Nicholas and Christopher (Melissa) Livas and great-grandmother of Jessica, Kimberly, Matthew and Andrew Livas. Dear sister of Olympia (the late Danny) Speros, the late Bessie (the late Charlie) Paspates and the late Peter (the late Ann) Papastathis. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. All services are completed at the time of this posting. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095 or visit us on the web at, www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019