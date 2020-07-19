Georgia P. Angelopoulos, age 97, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Pericles and the late Alexandra Angelopoulos and dear sister of Billy (Dell) Angelopoulos, the late Angelo (the late Muffie) Angelopoulos, the late Soteria Angelopoulos, and the late Helen (the late Charles) Hareas. Fond aunt of Jimmy (Karen) Angelopoulos, Dr. Marguerite Angelopoulos, Sandy Angelopoulos, the late Perry Angelopoulos, Francine Hareas, Peter Hareas and Perry Hareas. Proud Godmother of Asemena Chipain, Helen Grigoriadis, Xristina Yannoulis, Joanne Fotopoulos, and loving Koumbari to many. Born and raised in the Comiskey Park community, Georgia was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, both in Chicago and later when they moved to Oak Lawn in 1969. An active Philoptochos Society member, Georgia could always be found volunteering in the Church office, singing in the choir, working on the newsletter and bulletin and participating in all fundraising events. She was also a member of SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society, a devoted Daughter of Penelope, St. Paraskevi Society, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society and Georgia was most proud of her dedication and service to the Committee of the Hellenic Debutante Society. As a young woman, Georgia was a Ford Agency model and later found herself on the stage at the Lyric Opera House, participating in Greek productions. Georgia used that training throughout her life to live with grace and spirit. Georgia studied and worked her entire life as a dental hygienist and was a founding member of the Hellenic Dental Society. She served as a member of the Hellenic Museum, a member of the Professional Hellenic Society and a board member of the Annual Chicago Greek Parade. Family and friends will gather Monday morning, July 20th, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, for Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and wearing face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, please do not attend. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in Georgia's name to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. May Her Memory Be Eternal. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095