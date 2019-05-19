Georgia (Boulukos) Pronoitis, age 89, of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at her residence, with her loving family at her side. Georgia is the loving wife of the late Antonios "Tony" for 60 years; compassionate mother to Mary Pronoitis, Debra (Michael) Maione, Chris (Kim) Pronoitis; cherished Mimi to Julia, Stephen (Sarah), Anthony, Adam (Gabby); sister to George and Frank; beloved aunt to many.She was a Girl Scout Leader, a dedicated preschool teacher, and Sunday school teacher. Georgia was loved by many and was the best Mom on the block. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 6:00 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Funeral services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (11025 S. Roberts Rd.; Palos Hills, IL 60465). She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. May her memory be eternal. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary