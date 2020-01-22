|
Georgia Roiniotis, age 98, long-time resident of Skokie, Illinois passed away on January 17, 2020. Born July 16, 1921 in Evanston, Illinois to Thomas and Nicolata Stavropoulos Roiniotis. Georgia was a beloved and cherished sister of the late Constance (Peter) Kollyvas, Bessie (Bill) Hodes, Alex (Irene) Roiniotis and James (Marion) Roiniotis; beloved and dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Saturday January 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020