Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Roiniotis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Roiniotis


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Roiniotis Obituary
Georgia Roiniotis, age 98, long-time resident of Skokie, Illinois passed away on January 17, 2020. Born July 16, 1921 in Evanston, Illinois to Thomas and Nicolata Stavropoulos Roiniotis. Georgia was a beloved and cherished sister of the late Constance (Peter) Kollyvas, Bessie (Bill) Hodes, Alex (Irene) Roiniotis and James (Marion) Roiniotis; beloved and dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Saturday January 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now