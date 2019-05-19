Georgia Sheehan (nee Peal) 94, of Chicago, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019, at Rush University Hospital in Chicago. George was born on December 25, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of George and Mary (Conlisk) Peal. She married Eugene Sheehan on May 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1977. She retired from Fannie May where she worked as a candy dipper for over 25 years. She was lifelong resident of Canaryville, was a member of the senior clubs at Taylor-Luaridsen Park and Wilson Park. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by five children and one daughter-in-law, Jean (Joe) Hartford, Mary Kay Sheehan, Gail (the late Morris) Friedman, Mickey (Becky Castor) Sheehan, Donna (Dave) Badon, Tricia (Lee) Burke; twelve grandchildren, Brendan (Anne) Hartford, Christine (Ron) Espinal, Brian Dowling, Bridget (Robert) McCarthy, Megan (Scott) Sifuentes, Danny (Erin) Sheehan, Erin (Jay) Durr, Caitlyn (Matt) Francis, Maura (Joe) Johnson, Cal Sheehan, Michael Sheehan, Rilee Burke (fiancé Nathan Rogers); and nineteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, George is preceded in death by her son Daniel Sheehan.Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at St. Gabriel's Church, 600 W. 45th Street, Chicago, IL 60609, with visitation one hour prior to mass. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary