Georgiana Jewel Morelli(nee Kubitz) of The Moorings of Arlington Heights Departed the world for one final Mystery Tour on February 17, 2019 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Americo Morelli, Loving mother of Russell(Janet) Morelli and Randell(Kathleen) Morelli, Stepmother to the late William(Patricia) Morelli devoted grandmother of 14, and adoring great grandmother of 13. Georgiana was born on May 20,1922 to Thomas and Anna(nee Materna) Kubitz. She was born and raised in Chicago and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She met her husband while they both worked for the Schutter Candy Company. Widowed when her two sons were young, Georgiana devoted her life to caring for her mother and the upbringing of her children. She went on to have a full career with Peoples Gas Company, retiring after 26 years as the Supervisor of Customer Relations. Georgiana had a thirst for knowledge and a strong wanderlust, from river rafting and hot air ballooning to exploring almost all 50 states with her two sons. She always made time to stop and talk to the people she would meet along the way in order to ask questions and learn from others. Her love of gardening and nature led her to many years of volunteer work at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Georgiana spent much of her leisure time enjoying the outdoors especially at her home in Delavan, Wisconsin. Georgiana was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman who passed on her values of life long learning, hard work and determination to her heirs. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.