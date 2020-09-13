(nee Alesky). Formerly of Chicago, IL and Kokomo, IN, passed away September 9 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Beloved wife of 52 years of John Drobitsch. Loving mother of Michelle (Timothy) Henrichs, and Diana Wyatt. Proud grandmother of John "Jack", Brooke, Charles, Ryan Henrichs, Hunter, Rhiannon Wyatt. Georgiann was born in Chicago, IL on June 18, 1947. Her family moved to Kokomo, IN before returning to Chicago. After marrying John and raising her daughters, she worked as a Secretary for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago for over 20 years. Georgiann enjoyed hosting backyard pool parties, attending her grandchildren's many activities, traveling and playing cards. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi, and friend and will be missed by all who loved her and were loved by her. Memorial Mass Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer treatment and research can be made to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607 Attention Megan Tenenbaum.
