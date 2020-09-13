1/
Georgiann Drobitsch
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgiann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Alesky). Formerly of Chicago, IL and Kokomo, IN, passed away September 9 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Beloved wife of 52 years of John Drobitsch. Loving mother of Michelle (Timothy) Henrichs, and Diana Wyatt. Proud grandmother of John "Jack", Brooke, Charles, Ryan Henrichs, Hunter, Rhiannon Wyatt. Georgiann was born in Chicago, IL on June 18, 1947. Her family moved to Kokomo, IN before returning to Chicago. After marrying John and raising her daughters, she worked as a Secretary for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago for over 20 years. Georgiann enjoyed hosting backyard pool parties, attending her grandchildren's many activities, traveling and playing cards. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi, and friend and will be missed by all who loved her and were loved by her. Memorial Mass Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer treatment and research can be made to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607 Attention Megan Tenenbaum.

Please leave a memory for the family on Georgiann's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family.

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved