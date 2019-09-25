|
Georgianna J. Richards (nee Tapper). Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Richards. Loving mother of Michael (Karen), Robert, Kathleen, Frank Jr., Patricia Sawyer, David and April (Scott) Pyter. Dear grandmother of Travis, Raquel (Alex), Wendy, Noah, Caleb, Georgianna and Kendall. Dearest great grandmother of Alivia, Jordyn and Alana. Cherished sister of Daniel and Walter Tapper. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, September 27, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to St. Symphorosa Church for a 9:30 a.m. mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019