Georgiena "Georgie" Cragg nee Haack (formerly Havlik), 88, loving wife of the late Ralph Cragg; beloved mother of the late Frank "Buddy" Havlik; cherished daughter of the late Fred and Edna Haack; caring step-mother of Mike (BJ) Cragg and Jeff (Marilyn) Cragg; affectionate cousin of Bob (Sue) Haack, Barbara (John) Vana, and the late Lorraine (Orrin) Teichman; and unforgettable grandmother to 11 amazing grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Georgie was a member of the Elks Club in Des Plaines and the most kind, loving, and generous person whoever graced this planet. She was well loved over her time here on earth and will be missed by many.
Visitation and services were held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Home, interment followed at Town of Maine Cemetery. Donations may be made in Georgie's memory to the Medinah Shriners 550 N. Shriners Drive, Addison, IL 60101.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019