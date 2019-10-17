|
Georgina Kitsos. Loving mother of Zaeem Kitsos; beloved daughter of the late Gus G. and Elaine, nee Lewandowski; dear sister of Cynthia "CJ" (Bjorn) Holm, Gus Jr. and the late Paul Kitsos; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Everyone is asked to meet on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Nectarios appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019