Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Georgina Kitsos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Rd
Palatine, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Rd
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Kitsos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Kitsos


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgina Kitsos Obituary
Georgina Kitsos. Loving mother of Zaeem Kitsos; beloved daughter of the late Gus G. and Elaine, nee Lewandowski; dear sister of Cynthia "CJ" (Bjorn) Holm, Gus Jr. and the late Paul Kitsos; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Everyone is asked to meet on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Nectarios appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now