Georgine C. Kufner, nee Vernon, 72, of Niles, formerly of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of Richard E. Kufner. Loving mother of Brian (Mytzy) Kufner, Mark (Jessica) Kufner and Bridget Kufner. Proud Grandmother of Nathan, Matthew, Marin, Maeve and Luca. Dear sister of Sandra (the late Wolfgang) Schweppe and Paula (David) Aniol. Dear sister-in- law of Jack, David and Mary Kufner. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3 until 9 pm. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home to Saint Thecla Church. Mass 10 AM. Memorials appreciated to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020